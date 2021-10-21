Approaching cold front will bring the chance for a few showers and rumbles of thunder to the forecast

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – The ridge of high pressure that has kept our forecast sunny and dry has weakened as an approaching cold front moves toward the News 3 viewing area. This front will give us a chance for a isolated few showers and rumbles of thunder around midday and through the afternoon. Today will not be a wash out, in fact, some may actually miss out on the chance for a little bit of rain.

Showers will be possible overnight and into Friday morning as the actual front moves through. Clouds will begin to decrease quickly so by Friday afternoon and evening we should see plenty of sunshine although a few high clouds are not out of the question.

Roughly ten days away from Halloween and the forecast leading up to it looks pretty nice. Perfect weekend forecast for the pumpkin patch with high temperatures in the upper 70s with plenty of sunshine. We look to stay dry and warm through the middle of next week