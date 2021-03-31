April chill on the way as showers and storms exit

As the showers and storms make their exit with an advancing cold front we now turn our attention to the cooler temperatures anticipated behind this strong cold front.

Most of the cloud cover clears out tonight with temperatures dropping into the low 40s, some rural areas could see upper 30s. Winds will also be an issue throughout the overnight picking up out of the north with gusts 20-25 mph. Throughout the day Thursday temperatures will be slow to warm with winds staying pretty breezy out of the north. Wind chill values could easily be in the upper 40s during most of the day.

Friday morning becomes another issue as temperatures will drop to near freezing for most with a few areas below freezing. Patchy frost will also be possible Friday and Saturday morning, but temperatures rebound slightly this weekend.

Easter Weekend will be very pleasant and enjoyable with sunny skies and temperatures returning to the 70s. Next week stays dry and quiet as high pressure remains dominant across the southeast. With the fairly stagnant pattern temperatures will be able to rise into the 80s by mid-week. Also mid-week high pressure starts to breakdown slightly letting a system move in from the north.