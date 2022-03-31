Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)-We are beginning to dry out despite another system that will remain north and into the Gulf this weekend for Saturday. This will bring rain for the Florida Panhandle only and just afternoon partly sunny skies locally.

The readings Friday will be in the upper 60s and we will warm into the mid-70s for Sunday.

Next week we are on track to schedule another southern latitude storm or tracking farther south, with a severe weather set-up across The Plains.

Monday a warm front will proceed this next cold front, with increasing clouds and rain entering the region late or early Tuesday morning. Then the front will arrive during the day Tuesday.

WEATHER AWARE-Tuesday Afternoon: This storm is expected in the afternoon, so we need to watch how much daytime heating we can expect and the chance for stronger storms. A lot will change as we get closer, so stay tuned.