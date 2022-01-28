Arctic blast brings very cold and windy conditions to the southeast

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Arctic cold front bringing very cold and windy conditions to the Chattahoochee Valley by Saturday morning with temperatures falling into the mid 20s, steady northwest winds of 15-20 mph with gusts from 20-30 mph. Cold temperatures and very gusty winds will combine to create very cold wind chill readings across the entire region. Wind chills will dip from the teens to the 20s.

As of right now: Clay, Quitman and Randolph Counties are the only counties in the viewing area under a Wind Chill Advisory. Our Alabama and other Georgia counties have a separate criteria for that advisory to be issued.

A Wind Advisory is up for a good chunk of our Georgia counties through Saturday morning as winds will be very windy with gusts reaching 30 mph at times behind this system.

The cause of this influx of increased wind speed is a result of the deepening area of low pressure that will cause a incredible snowstorm for the northeast, where some areas could see up to two feet of snow.

Sunday afternoon winds subside a tad, but still very breezy out of the northwest and west. Monday we will see a return to more seasonable conditions as temperature moderate back to near average readings by the afternoon. By Groundhog Day on Wednesday a chance of showers return to the region and linger into Thursday as another frontal boundary sweeps through the southeast.