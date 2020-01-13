Areas of dense fog and rain this morning, staying warm and wet this afternoon.

Areas of dense fog will be possible this morning into the early afternoon, this may slow you down, we should see some improvements shortly before noon. On top of the fog we also have showers and storms, no severe weather but heavy rain will be possible.

Staying unsettled this afternoon with the chance of a few showers and even a few rumbles of thunder, the cold front that moved through on Saturday will lift back north as a warm front and this will continue to increase rain chances and keep us warm. Expect temperatures to reach the middle 70s this afternoon despite the rain and cloud cover.

We’ll stay unsettled for the remainder of the week with a chance for showers Tuesday through Thursday, temperatures will remain in the middle 70s as well.