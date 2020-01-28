Areas of dense fog this morning, sunny skies this afternoon

Watch out for areas of dense fog this morning, allow yourself an extra 10-15 minutes for your commute as visibility could drop below a mile in some spots. We should see big improvements by the mid-morning.

We are currently sandwiched between two systems, the one that left us on Monday and the one that will move in on Wednesday. Expect sunny and dry conditions this afternoon with highs in the low to middle 60s but clouds will increase later tonight into Wednesday morning. Rain will become likely by Wednesday afternoon (after lunchtime) and will continue into the evening commute then wrapping up by the late evening.

Thursday will be another day that we’ll see a brief break as we sit between two systems, not much sun but we’ll dry out just a little. More rain will move in on Friday morning into the afternoon and evening, this should be out of the region by early Saturday morning.