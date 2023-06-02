COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Weather pattern is still being influenced by high pressure towards the north across Canada and Tropical Storm Arlene to the south. So eastwardly flow will continue into the weekend with fairly dry conditions.

Tropical Storm Arlene reached tropical storm status, but will likely weaken heading into the weekend, but some impacts will still be felt across the peninsula of Florida with high surf and tropical downpours.

A few stray showers possible through Saturday as we tap some Atlantic moisture, but overall staying dry with a better chance of showers and storms Sunday afternoon and evening. Temperatures this weekend will be in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Next week we will watch a few short waves of energy that will help shower and storm chances with a backdoor cold front moving in by the end of the week.