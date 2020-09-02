As temperature rise, rain chances fall

Temperatures will begin to warm up today with most of the area experiencing high temperatures in the middle 90s. A few areas of patchy dense fog possible this morning then becoming mostly sunny for the afternoon, rain chances today are very low but a stray shower or two may try to form.

High pressure will continue to build in and keep rain chances low over the next few days, this will allow temperatures rise with most of the area reaching the middle to upper 90s Thursday and Friday. A cold will slide through Saturday and temperatures will fall some but rain will continue to remain low, highs by the end of the weekend drop into the low 90s. There will be a slight uptick in rain chances early next week as temperatures fall into the upper 80s to low 90s.

Tropics:

Tropical Storm Nana formed in the Caribbean Tuesday morning, Nana will move west and make landfall in Belize over the next few days. Nana will pose no threat to the US.

Tropical Storm Omar formed in the Atlantic on Tuesday afternoon, Omar will continue to move east away from the Us over the next few days.