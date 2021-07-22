As temperatures increase, rain chances go down.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The pesky stationary front will begin to wash out over the next 24-48 hours and this means our rain chances will decrease allowing our temperatures to increase.

Isolated showers and storms will remain possible both today and on Friday during the afternoon and evening with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. By the weekend and next week, we’ll be back to our traditional popcorn showers and storms.

July has been a rather “cool” month with temperatures staying below normal, we’ve hit our average high only once and have had no days above normal. We will likely end this streak by the weekend as highs reach the low to middle 90s and continue into next week.