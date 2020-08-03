August will start off hot and humid with low rain chances.

7 Day Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tropics:
Tropical Storm Isaias will make its closest pass to the Georgia coast today but still remaining off shore. Tropical Storm warnings line up from the Florida coast up to Virginia with Tropical Storm Watches further north. Isaias is expected to briefly become a hurricane as it makes landfall along the South Carolina coast today.

Local Forecast:
The best chance for showers and storms will be today as a front stalls out just to our west, this will provide enough lift during the heating of the day to fire up a few storms. While the stronger storms will be north of the area, a few may contain gusty winds up to 40 mph, heavy rain and frequent lighting. Highs today will still manage to get into the low to middle 90s with heat index values in the upper 90s.

While this front washes out another front will approach the area Tuesday morning and afternoon. Unfortunately this front will only “cool” our temperatures off a degree or two and our rain chances are very slim, a stray shower possible but most stay dry.

After this temperatures really crank up to the middle 90s for the end of the week and into the weekend with a chance for pop-up showers and storms. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Monday

91° / 72°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 50% 91° 72°

Tuesday

93° / 72°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 93° 72°

Wednesday

94° / 72°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 94° 72°

Thursday

95° / 72°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 95° 72°

Friday

96° / 73°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 96° 73°

Saturday

96° / 74°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 96° 74°

Sunday

96° / 74°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 96° 74°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

88°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
88°

90°

1 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
90°

89°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
89°

90°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

90°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

88°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
88°

87°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
87°

85°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

83°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
83°

81°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

79°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

74°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
74°

74°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
74°

74°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
74°

74°

6 AM
Clear
10%
74°

73°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
73°

75°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
75°

77°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
77°

81°

10 AM
Sunny
10%
81°

84°

11 AM
Sunny
10%
84°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories