August will start off hot and humid with low rain chances.

Tropics:

Tropical Storm Isaias will make its closest pass to the Georgia coast today but still remaining off shore. Tropical Storm warnings line up from the Florida coast up to Virginia with Tropical Storm Watches further north. Isaias is expected to briefly become a hurricane as it makes landfall along the South Carolina coast today.

Local Forecast:

The best chance for showers and storms will be today as a front stalls out just to our west, this will provide enough lift during the heating of the day to fire up a few storms. While the stronger storms will be north of the area, a few may contain gusty winds up to 40 mph, heavy rain and frequent lighting. Highs today will still manage to get into the low to middle 90s with heat index values in the upper 90s.

While this front washes out another front will approach the area Tuesday morning and afternoon. Unfortunately this front will only “cool” our temperatures off a degree or two and our rain chances are very slim, a stray shower possible but most stay dry.

After this temperatures really crank up to the middle 90s for the end of the week and into the weekend with a chance for pop-up showers and storms.