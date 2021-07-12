Back to July with the chance for showers and storms every single day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) –Scattered showers and storms will be possible today with the best chance late this afternoon and evening, highs today in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

Rain and storm chances will drop a bit on Tuesday with showers becoming more isolated rather than scattered. No major systems will impact our forecast over the next 7-days so expect the same forecast each day, plenty of Gulf moisture will keep showers and storms in the afternoon although coverage will vary from day to day.

High temperatures back into the low 90s this afternoon which is normal for this time of the year.

Tonight: Pretty good chance to see the International Space Station, that is if clouds can break apart. Look to the SSW at 10:14 PM EDT, it should be visible for about 7 minutes.