COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Clouds soon to clear out as the frontal passage clears the News 3 viewing area. Heading overnight, expect temperatures to cool down to the low 50s, with some rural areas seeing upper 40s from radiational cooling.

Friday and the weekend will be seasonable and pleasant as we turn dry again as we are in between storm systems. Another cold front will move through the region starting next week.

This frontal system will have a bigger cold push of air behind it that will filter into the region midweek. As the front moves through during the day Monday, a few light showers will be possible. However, the trend is going drier with model guidance.

A check of the tropics, Tropical Storm Karl continues moving slowly across the Bay of Campeche. Karl has changed directions and is moving southward back towards Mexico. Landfall expected late Friday or early Saturday along the coast of Mexico.