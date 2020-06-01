Back to warm and humid with the tropics heating up too

Humidity has already made a return to the valley after a very nice weekend across the southeast. Things remain humid and a little of the warm side but as we go throughout the week we will see a few opportunities to cool off with some afternoon pop up thunderstorms.

Temperatures will remain in the upper 80s and low 90s through the forecast period as high pressure weakens and moves off the east coast. This helps transport warm humid air to the southeast from the Gulf of Mexico. Sporadic to isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible starting Wednesday — mainly driven by daytime heating.

As we approach late week and this upcoming weekend things become interesting as things start to heat up in the tropics. National Hurricane Center is watching tropical wave, which are the remnants of Tropical Storm Amanda from the Pacific Ocean, which could redevelop in the Gulf of Mexico and become our third named system for the year.

Today officially kicks off the start to hurricane season with projections indicating a very active season. NOAA predicts that there will be 13-19 named storms. 6-10 of those being hurricanes with 74 mph or greater and 3-6 of those hurricanes becoming a major hurricane with winds 111 mph or greater.