COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A weak boundary moved through overnight, high pressure will settle in behind it and this will leave the area quiet and dry. Lots of sunshine through the day with a few passing clouds this evening, high temperatures will remain mild as we reach the upper 50s to near 60.

Looking good for the next couple of days with sunshine and highs warming up to the upper 60s on Wednesday and into the low 70s by Thursday.

Our next chance for rain and storms will arrive Thursday and a few of these may become strong, this will be watched carefully.