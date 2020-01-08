Beautiful and dry for the next couple of days, tracking a chance for storms on Saturday

Dry and beautiful for the next couple of days as high pressure stays in control over the area. You can expect plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the middle 60s.

More clouds move in Thursday night and we’ll become cloudy for Friday. There is a chance for a few light showers on Friday, but severe weather is not expected. By Saturday the actual cold front begins to move closer to the area. A few light showers are possible in the morning and then again during the afternoon and evening along the actual front, storms may be strong to severe during this time.

Temperatures to end the week will feel more like spring with highs in the low 70s.