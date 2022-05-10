COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-Today will be a copy and paste of Monday, lots of sunshine and warm temperatures. We’ll have a little bit of a breeze with winds occasionally gusting between 15-20 mph. Low humidity and dry conditions will keep the fire threat high today, be sure to avoid any outdoor burning if possible.

Our forecast will stay fairly the same over the next few days, expect temperatures to warm up each day then reaching the middle 80s by Thursday afternoon. A low spinning off the East coast will move close to the coast of Georgia, this will push in more cloud cover by late Thursday and into the end of the week. A few showers may try to sneak out late Friday if any moisture is available but at the moment this looks to be very limited.