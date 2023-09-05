Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)- Another great day ahead with a mixture of sun and clouds, high temperatures will be seasonable for this time of the year.

Expect a big warm up by the middle to end of the week as temperatures jump up into the middle to upper 90s, well above average. Keeping a mixture of sun and clouds with low rain chances, in fact our rain chances will remain low through the foreseeable future.

Tropics remain active with a couple of areas to watch in the MDR or the main development region, at the moment, these systems pose no threat to the United States.