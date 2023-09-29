COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — High pressure continues to build across the region, this means our forecast will stay dry, sunny, and comfortable.

Expect sunshine with a few passing clouds for Friday as high temperatures reach the middle to upper 80s. A few more clouds will move in later this evening and overnight but staying dry, clouds will likely linger into early Saturday morning but should decrease by midday.

Speaking of Saturday and the weekend,, high temperatures will stay a little above average for this time of the year with most of the area in the upper 80s and a few locations pushing 90s.

The streak of dry and pleasant weather will continue through next week.