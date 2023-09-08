COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) —A cold front will continue to pass through the News 3 viewing area, this means we’ll see plenty of sunshine and drier air for the late morning and afternoon. Expect high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s, which is near average for this time of the year.

Not bad this weekend with a mixture of sun and clouds and seasonable temperatures, a few stray showers and storms will be possible on both Saturday and Sunday but a complete is not expected.

Staying calm through the middle of next week with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Tropics:

Hurricane Lee is now a category 5 hurricane with winds of 165 mph, Lee continues to move to the WNW through the open Atlantic. Lee will remain a category 4/5 hurricane over the next few days but will likely fluctuate in intensity.

Over the weekend, Lee will travel north of the Leeward Islands and stay north of Puerto Rico and Hispaniola. Dangerous rip currents and rough surf will begin to spread through the islands starting today and through the weekend.

While it is still too soon to talk about impacts to the U.S, you can expect dangerous rip currents to begin along the east coast starting Sunday.