Beautiful Labor Day Forecast

We’ve had a great weekend with lots of sun, warm temperatures and low humidity and today will be a little bit of the same.

Fall-like morning to start off the holiday with temperatures in the 60s to low 70s, drier air this morning will make working out or getting an early start on the grill conformable. We’ll see plenty of sunshine today with a few high clouds building in this afternoon, highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Rain chances will slightly increase for Tuesday with a chance for a few stray showers mainly in the evening, high temperatures will still be around average but the humidity will go up and this is something that will continue through the rest of the week. Shower and storm chances will continue to stay in the forecast for the middle to end of the week and into the weekend with high temperatures near average.