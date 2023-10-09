COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Beautiful start to the week to the work week with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures. High pressure continues to sit right over the Chattahoochee Valley, which will keep clouds and rain away from the area.

Changes are on the way however as we watch two systems, one that will move into the Gulf of Mexico and a cold front that will arrive on Friday. Tuesday will be a transition day with highs near average and sunshine, expect clouds to increase late in the day but rain not expected.

Watching an area of low pressure near the Bay of Campeche, National Hurricane Center gives this area a 10% chance of development over the next 2-7 days. Whether this develops into something tropical or not, it will give us a decent shot of much needed rainfall by Wednesday night into Thursday. Rainfall totals could bet between 1-2 inches through Thursday, this may be enough to settle dry and moderate drought conditions.

By Friday we’ll be tracking a cold front that will bring a chance for showers, giving us a second chance at receiving much needed rainfall. A few showers may linger into Saturday morning then decreasing clouds and sunshine for the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the low to middle 70s on Saturday and Sunday.