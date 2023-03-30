A few storms will be possible Saturday as a cold front moves through

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Beautiful weather of blue skies mixed with a few clouds will continue as we wrap up the week and focus our attention to a cold front that will bring a quick shot of showers and storms for your Saturday.

Friday starts off seasonal as readings dip to the low 50s, a few rural areas will cool off to the upper 40s, but a quick warm up through the morning and afternoon will leave afternoon highs in the low 80s for most of the region.

A strong storm system will bring severe weather across the midsouth and areas of the plains before moving into the midwest late Friday. As the low pressure moves towards the Great Lakes and Canada so will most of the energy that will drive the severe weather threat. We will be watching the trailing cold front that will arrive Saturday morning and linger into Saturday afternoon.

At this time, a marginal risk of severe storms roughly from a line from Eufaula to Ellaville and points eastward will have the highest threat for a strong to severe storm.

This system passes leaving a great Sunday as we wrap up the weekend. However, the quiet weather is short-lived as we watch a weak shortwave that will bring in a few isolated showers and storms for Monday. Nothing too concerning with this setup as it moves through.

The extended forecast starting Thursday and into the end of next week is trending unsettled with more showers and storms.