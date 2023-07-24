COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — We’ve had a brief break in the heat and humidity thanks to the weekend cold front. High temperatures today will be near average with most of the area in the low to middle 90s, less humid too but still feeling like the middle to upper 90s.

A weak boundary will begin to push southeast as high pressure to our west becomes more amplified and moves east, can’t rule out a stray shower or two in our southeastern counties but the chance will be on the lower end.

Speaking of high pressure, as it amplifies and begins to slide east, it will begin to have more of an impact on our forecast starting Tuesday through the rest of the week. Expect high temperatures in the middle to upper 90s with low rain chances