Beautiful start to the work week, a few light showers possible Tuesday morning.

A calm and beautiful start to the work week with plenty of sun and mild temperatures, highs today in the middle 60s.

A cold front will move through on Tuesday and this will give us the chance for a few light showers and sprinkles but will move out of the area by lunch time. Temperatures will be a little cooler behind the front with highs in the middle to upper 50s and low 60s with gusty NW winds.

Calm weather for Wednesday and Thursday but our next system will move in Friday into Saturday. A few showers and storms will be possible on Friday, the best chance will be on Saturday.

There is a chance that a few storms on Saturday could be strong to severe, I will say this is something that needs to be watched but also keep in mind that we are several days out and the exact time and where the exact risk will be are still fairly uncertain.