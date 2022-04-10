COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-Warmer, less wind and more sunshine to end the weekend, high pressure is in control today so expect a pleasant day. High temperatures more seasonable or maybe even a little above average with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

A little more cloud cover on Monday and even Tuesday but rain looks to stay to our west. Our next chance for showers and storms will come Wednesday into Thursday morning with temperatures still staying in the upper 70s to low 80s. We’ll get a break on Good Friday but another chance for showers looks to return by Saturday.