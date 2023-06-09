COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Beautiful forecast to end the week with a few passing morning clouds giving way to sunshine and warm temperatures for Friday afternoon. Lower humidity today as well so any outdoor activities should remain pleasant compared to the last few days.

We’ve been following wildfire smoke and low air quality over the northeast the last few days, a little bit of that has reached Alabama and Georgia. You may have noticed hazy sunshine on Thursday morning and afternoon and today we’ll still see some haze, air quality for Columbus remains yellow or moderate which may cause some issues for sensitive groups. Be aware if you are traveling north to Birmingham and Atlanta or west to Montgomery, air quality is reduced to a “code orange” which is unhealthy for sensitive groups and those dealing with asthma or allergies.

This weekend:

Not bad to start the weekend, it will be warm with highs in the 90s on Saturday. A few pop-up showers/storms by the afternoon and evening. Better chance for rain and storms on Sunday with scattered showers and storms, a tad bit cooler as well with highs in the upper 80s.