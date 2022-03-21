COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-Another beautiful day ahead as high pressure takes control! You can expect temperatures to stay in the middle 70s with sun and a few high clouds. Calm weather will continue into a majority of Tuesday as temperatures bump up into the upper 70s.

Our next system will begin in the central and southern plains, severe weather is expected for portions north Texas down into east Texas today. As this moves east severe weather will continue to follow, a moderate risk for severe weather for portions of Louisiana into Mississippi for Tuesday into Tuesday night.

WEATHER AWARE Wednesday for the threat of damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, small hail, and flash flooding. The entire area is now under a slight risk or level 2 out of 5 and timing appears to be very late Tuesday into Wednesday morning, this may adjust a little more as we approach Wednesday.