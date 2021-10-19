Beautiful Tuesday as we stay dry and gradually warm up

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – Another beautiful day ahead as high pressure continues to influence our forecast. We’ll see plenty of sunshine with a few high clouds this afternoon and early evening with highs nearing 80 for some. We won’t be as chilly overnight into Wednesday as temperatures dip into the low 50s but still a light jacket will be needed for the AM commute, we’ll be around 80 for Wednesday afternoon.

A chance for showers enters the forecast by late Thursday afternoon/evening. This is due to a cold front, rainfall totals continue to remain light with most of the area sitting less than a half an inch. A few morning showers will be possible on Friday morning, the front will then clear for the afternoon.

Drier air but still staying seasonable behind the front, this weekend will be beautiful once again. We look to stay dry as we head into the next work week.