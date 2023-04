Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Another beautiful day with plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures, expect highs to reach the low 80s after a chilly morning.

High pressure will continue to keep the forecast calm and dry so expect sunshine on both Wednesday and Thursday, highs on both days will reach the middle to a few upper 80s.

A few showers and a thunderstorm will be possible on Saturday and again on Sunday, not a wash out but you’ll have to dodge a few showers.