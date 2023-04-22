COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The remainder of the weekend will be sunny to mostly sunny with temperatures in the upper 70s albeit a tad on the breezy side, but pleasant.

The upcoming week, our attention turns to a few disturbances that will move across a nearly zonal pattern bringing in a few rainfall chances. Clouds increase late Sunday and into Monday morning with just a few light showers.

Another weak disturbance arrives Tuesday with more clouds and just a few light showers with the bulk of the showers and storms scattered for Wednesday.

Isolated showers and storms will remain in the forecast through the end of the week as a weak low pressure system skirts across the southeast. Through the next 7 days generally looking at 1-2” of rainfall from these weak disturbances.