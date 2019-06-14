Beautiful weather to end the work week. Video

After a cool and refreshing start to the day, temperatures will warm up to the low to middle 80s by this afternoon with plenty of sunshine. High pressure will sit over us for much of the day and this will allow dry and calm conditions for the entire Valley.

Expect high pressure to shift a little to the east on Saturday but its effects will remain, highs a little warmer with sunny skies and a few high clouds. More humidity moves in on Sunday as the pattern shifts to more summer like, a chance of a pop- up showers and thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon and evening with highs in the low 90s.