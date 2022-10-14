COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — We received beneficial rainfall from the cold front that moved through on Thursday, roughly 1.5-2.5 inches of rain fell across the area. While this is not enough to completely end the dry conditions, it does help us out a little bit.

High pressure has now settled in behind the front and you know what that means, calm and dry weather moves in and just in time for the weekend. Plenty of sunshine today through Sunday with seasonable highs and comfortable conditions.

Tracking a stronger front Monday that will bring in a bigger push of cooler air and a few showers. We will stay in the 70s on Monday but into the 60s for daytime highs Tuesday through Thursday of next week. Overnight temperatures will also fall into the upper 30s.