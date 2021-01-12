Becoming drier before a weak front arrives Friday

Starting the day off with more pesky clouds and areas of patchy fog. As we go throughout the day, some clouds will break and a few peaks of sun will break through. Temperatures will remain chilly in the 40s with a few areas tipping the 50 degree mark later this afternoon and evening.

With the clouds exiting we will finally see some drier weather as weak high pressure moves in. Temperatures will return just below average with some areas nearing 60 degrees by Thursday.

A weak cold front moves through Friday which will bring a few showers to the region, mainly for areas south of Columbus, at this time. This front will bring some cooler air back into the region as we turn into the weekend.