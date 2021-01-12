 

Becoming drier before a weak front arrives Friday

7 Day Forecast

Starting the day off with more pesky clouds and areas of patchy fog. As we go throughout the day, some clouds will break and a few peaks of sun will break through. Temperatures will remain chilly in the 40s with a few areas tipping the 50 degree mark later this afternoon and evening.

With the clouds exiting we will finally see some drier weather as weak high pressure moves in. Temperatures will return just below average with some areas nearing 60 degrees by Thursday.

A weak cold front moves through Friday which will bring a few showers to the region, mainly for areas south of Columbus, at this time. This front will bring some cooler air back into the region as we turn into the weekend.

Tuesday

50° / 33°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 4% 50° 33°

Wednesday

53° / 30°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 53° 30°

Thursday

58° / 41°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 58° 41°

Friday

55° / 31°
AM Showers
AM Showers 39% 55° 31°

Saturday

50° / 28°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 50° 28°

Sunday

51° / 34°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 51° 34°

Monday

53° / 33°
AM Showers
AM Showers 31% 53° 33°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

45°

9 AM
Cloudy
3%
45°

46°

10 AM
Cloudy
2%
46°

48°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
48°

47°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
47°

48°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
48°

49°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
49°

49°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
49°

50°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
50°

50°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
50°

48°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
48°

46°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
46°

44°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
44°

42°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
42°

41°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
41°

39°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
8%
39°

38°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
38°

37°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
37°

36°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
36°

36°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
36°

35°

4 AM
Clear
12%
35°

34°

5 AM
Clear
11%
34°

34°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
34°

34°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
34°

34°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
34°

