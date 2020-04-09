Becoming dry and sunny for the afternoon; Weather Alert for Sunday

Morning showers and rumbles of thunder will come to an end then we’ll see decreasing clouds and sunny skies for the afternoon. The sunny skies this afternoon will allow our temperatures to creep back up into the low to middle 80s today with gusty winds out of the north around 25 mph.

Partly cloudy tonight as a storm system slide to our south, we’ll keep the clouds around for Friday as well, it looks as if most of the showers will remain well south of the area. Expect gusty winds and cooler temperatures with highs only in the upper 60s to low 70s along with gusty south winds around 25 mph.

Sunny and mild on Saturday with highs in the middle 70s but all of this will change for Sunday as a strong system moves out of east Texas into the southeast. This system has the potential to bring very heavy rainfall and severe weather for our area by Sunday. We are still a few days away and models continue to disagree with timing, this will all change as we head closer to Sunday so please continue to check for updates. All severe weather threats are possible so please be sure to have multiple ways to get watches and warnings if they are issued on Sunday.