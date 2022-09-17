COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Conditions remain dry through the remainder of the weekend as temperatures continue to slowly tick up as high pressure builds in from the west.

The upcoming week, we say good-bye to the pleasant fall-like weather and turn the calendar back to summer as temperatures climb into the mid to low 90s under a strong ridge of high pressure. Humidity levels increase as well, but don’t bet on any rainfall.

While we see a warm-up locally, Tropical Storm Fiona continues to move westward and slowly strengthens as it moves closer to Puerto Rico, where a landfall could be possible as a category 1 hurricane. Fiona continues to turn northward over the remainder of the weekend and next week as the storm continues to strengthen.