Becoming more humid as tropical moisture moves in for the upcoming work week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Remaining quiet for the remainder of the weekend as high pressure stays anchored over the east and southeast. This high pressure will slowly start to break down as we get closer to the start of the upcoming work week as we watch an area of tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico and another potential area over the Bahamas which moves closer to the Carolinas. These two systems will split us, but we will eventually see moisture increase as we go throughout the week.

Gulf low will help increase clouds and humidity as we head into Tuesday with stray showers and a few storms possible. Wednesday through Friday we see higher rainfall chances as this area of low pressure moves inland. There is some uncertainty how well it develops. Could become our next tropical depression or storm and would receive the name Nicholas.

As we go through the upcoming week the cooler low humidity mornings do give way back to more summer like conditions as we continue to go throughout the week. Afternoon highs will reach upper 80s with many areas near 90, but you will notice the drier conditions fade quickly and become more humid.