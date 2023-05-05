COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Overcast skies continue for the remainder of Friday and into the overnight period before we see a warm up in the forecast.

Clearing for Saturday afternoon with a few stray showers or storms. Temperatures start to increase and warm into the low 80s over the weekend with a few upper 80s possible by Sunday afternoon.

We continue to track a few shortwaves next week which will keep a chance of showers and storms in the forecast, but the good news for now, the shower and storm activity will be mostly driven by daytime heating.

Throughout the upcoming week temperatures stay in the mid to upper 80s with a few areas climbing into the 90 degree category by Wednesday.