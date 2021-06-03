Becoming muggy and unsettled as we approach the end of the week

This morning: More cloud cover but dry as we start off Thursday morning, temperatures staying in the middle/upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

This afternoon: Muggy and warm with temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees, expect clouds but a little bit of sun too. A stray shower or occasional thunderstorm will be possible as we combine daytime heating with the humidity. A few showers may become strong with gusty winds and heavy rain the primary threat, by sunset showers should begin to dissipate.

A cold front will advance towards the area but weaken and eventually wash out on Friday, isolated showers will be possible during the afternoon and early evening. We’ll repeat the process of isolated showers with warm temperatures into the weekend and early next week.