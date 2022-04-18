COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-Rain and storms from overnight have exited the News 3 viewing area, we may still have a few showers and sprinkles through midday as the system wraps up but the heavy rain is gone.

Clouds will begin to decrease and we’ll see some sun for the second half of the day, temperatures will still warm up to the low to middle 70s for most. Breezy today with sustained winds between 10-15 mph but occasionally gusting up to 20 mph.

Smooth sailing ahead! Our forecast will become dry, sunny and very warm over the next 7 days! We will have a few more clouds on Wednesday and Thursday but we’ll continue to stay dry. High temperatures will gradually warm up, reaching the middle to possibly a few upper 80s by the weekend.