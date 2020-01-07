Becoming sunny and breezy this afternoon.

A cold front continues to move across the area this morning and this will give us the chance for a few light showers and sprinkles, behind the front clouds will clear and we’ll see plenty of sunshine.

Sunny and calm weather will continue over the next couple of days, more moisture and warmer temperatures will move in by Friday. Showers and storms will be possible by Friday afternoon and evening but not expecting any severe weather

Saturday continues to be the day to watch with the chance for showers and storms and some of those may be strong to severe. We do know that a strong system will approach the system from the west, and we will have plenty of moisture to work with, but the timing of this system still needs to be ironed out. Stay tuned for more details as this forecast will continue to evolve and change over the next couple of days.

Staying unsettled and mild into Sunday and early next week.