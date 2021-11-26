Becoming sunny, cooler and breezy behind the cold front

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-A cold front will exit the News 3 viewing area this morning and behind it, it will feel much cooler with winds occasionally gusting up to 20 mph.

Temperatures will start off in the middle to upper 50s which is about 15-20 degrees WARMER than Thursday morning but beware, we’ll feel a sharp drop as the front works through. Expect winds to shift to the northwest and becoming gusty at times, cooler air will begin to move in which will drop our temperatures to the upper 40s during the mid-morning.

We’ll see some sunshine this afternoon as temperatures rebound to the low to upper 50s, still feeling the chill however due to the winds. Clear skies this evening will allow temperatures drop pretty quickly.

Not a bad weekend ahead with lots of sunshine on Saturday with temperatures back into the low 60s. A small disturbance will move just south of the area on Sunday bringing more clouds to the area during the morning and early afternoon, any showers look to stay just south at the moment.