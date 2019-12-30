Becoming sunny today with highs near average.

The cold front has moved across the area and any left-over showers will come to an end this morning, clouds will decrease, we will become sunny this afternoon. Temperatures this morning will start off warm but cooler air will work its way in and drop our temperatures into he upper 50s to low 60s today.

We’ll end 2019 on beautiful note with highs near average and sunny skies, chilly overnight into New Years day but we’ll rebound to the upper 50s by the afternoon.

Rain moves back into the forecast for Thursday and Friday with temperatures back into the 60s