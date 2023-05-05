COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Tracking clouds and a few showers for our Friday, not a wash out but an isolated shower or two will be possible throughout the day as temperatures warm up to near 80 degrees.

Our pattern will become a little bit unsettled through the weekend and next week as several shortwaves of energy move across the area. Each day will feature isolated showers with some days having a better chance than other, this pattern will be very similar to what we see over the summer.

Despite showers and a little more cloud cover, temperatures will warm up to the upper 80s to near 90 by the end of the weekend through next week.