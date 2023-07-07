5 PM UPDATE:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Tracking a few showers and thunderstorms across the viewing area this afternoon and will likely persist into the evening hours before we lose the daytime heating.

Heading into the weekend, we start off sunny and calm before we see temperatures climb into the low 90s with only a stray shower or storm possible. A better chance of rain does come as we head into the late evening hours on Saturday. The second half of the weekend we will see a better chance of rain, and likely a few strong to severe storms as a frontal boundary approaches from the north.

This frontal boundary will move in and just stall across the region bringing in more waves of showers and storms for our Monday. But with high pressure towards the south and a stalled boundary over us, we will have to watch for energy to ride along the front again which could result in some thunderstorm complexes.

Extended forecast is largely dependent on the aforementioned frontal boundary. At this time, the front appears to wash or dissipate late in the week with high pressure retaking over. Will keep a stray shower or storm in the forecast through the end of the forecast period.