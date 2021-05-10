 

Becoming unsettled with several chances for showers and storms

Columbus, GA-(WRBL) We’ve got several chances for showers and thunderstorms in the forecast this week thanks to a cold front. 

This front will approach the News 3 viewing area today but eventually stall out, this will keep rounds of showers and a few thunderstorms in the forecast today. Another round of showers and storms will be possible on Tuesday afternoon and evening with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. A few storms may become strong with gusty winds and small hail but the overall severe threat will be low.

More showers and storms on Wednesday but this time the actual front will be sliding through. Expect temperatures to drop into the 60s during the afternoon and becoming chilly overnight with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Drying out and clearing out on Thursday with highs in the upper 60s, well below normal for this time of the year. Gradually warming up by the end of the week and into the weekend, highs will be back to normal.

Monday

76° / 63°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 39% 76° 63°

Tuesday

81° / 62°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 48% 81° 62°

Wednesday

70° / 51°
Rain
Rain 69% 70° 51°

Thursday

61° / 51°
Showers
Showers 57% 61° 51°

Friday

74° / 51°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 74° 51°

Saturday

77° / 55°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 77° 55°

Sunday

82° / 60°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 82° 60°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

12 PM
Cloudy
18%
73°

75°

1 PM
Cloudy
18%
75°

75°

2 PM
Cloudy
18%
75°

75°

3 PM
Cloudy
24%
75°

75°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
75°

73°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
73°

73°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
73°

73°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
73°

72°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
72°

69°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
69°

69°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
69°

67°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
67°

66°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
66°

66°

1 AM
Showers
45%
66°

65°

2 AM
Few Showers
31%
65°

64°

3 AM
Cloudy
19%
64°

64°

4 AM
Cloudy
17%
64°

64°

5 AM
Cloudy
13%
64°

64°

6 AM
Cloudy
13%
64°

64°

7 AM
Cloudy
13%
64°

66°

8 AM
Cloudy
23%
66°

68°

9 AM
Cloudy
18%
68°

69°

10 AM
Cloudy
16%
69°

72°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
72°

