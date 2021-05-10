Becoming unsettled with several chances for showers and storms

Columbus, GA-(WRBL) We’ve got several chances for showers and thunderstorms in the forecast this week thanks to a cold front.

This front will approach the News 3 viewing area today but eventually stall out, this will keep rounds of showers and a few thunderstorms in the forecast today. Another round of showers and storms will be possible on Tuesday afternoon and evening with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. A few storms may become strong with gusty winds and small hail but the overall severe threat will be low.

More showers and storms on Wednesday but this time the actual front will be sliding through. Expect temperatures to drop into the 60s during the afternoon and becoming chilly overnight with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Drying out and clearing out on Thursday with highs in the upper 60s, well below normal for this time of the year. Gradually warming up by the end of the week and into the weekend, highs will be back to normal.