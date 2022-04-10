COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Starting off Monday with sunny skies and seasonable temperatures, but quickly by the afternoon clouds build with temperatures close to 80 degrees.

Tuesday we see similar conditions with more cloud cover and slightly warmer temperatures as low 80s return to the southeast. Possibly coming more cloudy by Tuesday evening.

We are Weather Aware late Wednesday into early Thursday as a cold front will bring a threat of showers and storms that will be capable of bringing damaging winds, very low end tornado threat, small hail and localized flooding to the valley. This storm system will be weaker by the time it arrives to us, but a greater threat for severe storms will exist to our west.

End of the week remains unsettled and heading into Easter Weekend. Showers and a few storms will be possible each day until another boundary moves in early next week.