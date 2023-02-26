COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Seeing more sun and warmer temperatures as we wrap up the weekend as the boundary has surged northward as subtropical high pressure continues to build from the south.

For the first part of the work week we will see partly sunny skies, readings in the 80s and just a few light showers as a weakening cold front moves into the southeast. The front loses its momentum and energy as it encounters the strong ridge towards the south.

Weak boundary stalls and washes out helping to keep us warm and humid through midweek. We are watching a stronger storm system that will arrive late next week with showers and potentially a few strong to severe storms.

The Storm Prediction Center has already outlined a threat of severe storms across the south for both Thursday and Friday. We still are a ways out to know specifics for this event, but with the warm and humid air already in place we do have the make up for severe weather.