COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- This week we see the return of the upper 80s for daytime highs. On Friday the high will be 84 degrees which is well below average for this time of the year, that average high is 92 degrees.

The main story this week is the much-needed rain that we will receive due to a stalled out front popping up afternoon showers and storms to help with our abnormally dry conditions. Southern Sumter county is experiencing moderate drought conditions.

There is a chance every day for a shower or storm to pop up at least for the next 7 days. This is normal for this time of year.

The storms should stay below the severe limits this week, but be sure to stay with News 3 for the latest.

Chris Denmark- Miss. State intern 2022