Below average temps remain for Sunday along with a few showers and storms

7 Day Forecast

Remaining very tropical for the second half of the weekend with more isolated showers and storms in the forecast. Temperatures still forecasted to be below average with readings in the upper 80s by the afternoon. Next week, a lot is still up in the air, but for now 90s return back into the forecast with more isolated showers and storm possible with the heating of the day.

The tropics remain very active with two named systems, Laura and Marco. Laura continues to battle the Greater Antilles which will keep it a tropical storm until it reaches the Gulf of Mexico by Monday evening. Latest track keeps it towards our west, but we could see a few outer bands move through. Marco on the other hand is moving through the Yucatan Channel and will move into the gulf by early Sunday morning.

7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories