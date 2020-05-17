Beneficial rain on the way

Showers and storms starting to move through parts of the region this afternoon and evening. This will continue to be the case until a cold front will fully move through the region. These showers and storms will provide some short term relief from the heat and also provide some beneficial rainfall.

The front finally clears the region late Monday/early Tuesday bringing some drier air behind it; however that is very short lived. The cold front that moved through will start to lift back up after it stalls late Tuesday and Wednesday. For this, we have introduced isolated showers and storms for Thursday and Friday.

High pressure then starts to build in from the north lowering our shower chances by Saturday. Temperatures will start to warm up as the dome of high pressure builds overhead.

Tropical Storm Arthur continues to spin off the coast of Georgia and the Carolinas. The forecast from the National Hurricane Center will keep it as a Tropical Storm just off the Outer Banks of North Carolina then models turn it back into the Atlantic Ocean. No local impacts but high rough surf all along the Carolina coast.